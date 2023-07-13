If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no pain quite like having to scrape and scrub stuck-on grease, baked bits, and charred remains from last night’s dinner from your baking sheets. And what’s worse than putting hours into a cookie recipe only to have them stick to the pan and be completely ruined? Parchment paper works well enough, but if you’re looking for a reusable nonstick solution, Amazon Basics has just the thing.

With over 80,600 five-star reviews, the Amazon Basics Non-Stick, Food-Safe Baking Mats are every home chef and baker’s best friend. They’re safe to use in ovens up to 480 degrees and are completely nonstick — no need for grease, spray, foil, or parchment. These mats come in sets of two and fit half-sheet-size pans, but you can also grab a set of three assorted sizes, too, for just a dollar more.

And when you’ve removed your last cookie from the sheet, you can simply wipe these mats down with some soap and water.

Image: Amazon Basics

“I originally bought these to lower the cost/usage of foil in my home,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love the silicone feeling and durability doesn’t seem to be an issue if used at 450 degrees or lower … I also like the fact I’m using less fat/oil to cook my food with as it isn’t necessary when using these cooking sheets.”

Another reviewer added, “These silicone mats are perfect for cooking in the oven! Baked goods cook evenly and don’t stick to the pan. You don’t even need a spatula to remove them, they basically slide right off!”

And someone else noted that they can now save money when buying new baking sheets. “Nothing I have made on these has stuck,” they said. “The items slide around when pulling the pan from the over. 100 percent satisfied and wish I bought these years ago instead of wasting money on nonstick baking sheets.”

Pick up this set of Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats while they’re still marked down post-Amazon Prime Day to feel the magic of true nonstick cooking.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: