Shoppers Say Their Cats Are ‘More Engaged By’ These Cat-Nip Filled Toys ‘Than Any Other Toy’ & Get a 5-Pack for $7 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something all cat owners can relate to is trying to find the best toys to leave their cats happy, entertained, and maybe even full of catnip if they need to relax a bit. And we just found the most adorable, and one of the most beloved, toy pack on Amazon on major sale!

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get this five-pack for 55 percent off, meaning you can get this for only $7!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Legendog 5Pcs Catnip Toy $7.18, originally $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Legendog 5Pcs Catnip Toy set is comprised of five adorable and colorful chew toys we’re sure your furry friends will adore! Both bite-resistant and catnip-filled, these teething chew toys are as durable as can be! Designed specifically to reduce boredom and separation anxiety, now is the time to stock up on these little toys for your cats.

With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.3 stars, these are a must for any kitten-filled household!

One shopper said, “I literally JUST opened the pack of catnip stuffed babies and gave one to each of my cats. I have no clue what kind of catnip are in these things but they went crazy on them! My oldest cat tore his up so fast which I eventually expected him to do but not this fast?!? Thank god these are cheap and come in a pack! I might have to buy more soon 😂.”

Another shopper added, “Judging by the face my cat made within 30 seconds…These are a keeper. We’ve only had them open for about fifteen minutes, but she’s more engaged by these than any other toy we’ve gotten.”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:

