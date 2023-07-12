Last Chance! Save 60% on These Noise Canceling AirPod Lookalikes with Over 8,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The clock is ticking! There are less than 10 hours left to score Amazon Prime Day deals, and this one rocks: JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones are 60% off at Amazon right now, and they’re dead ringers for Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $39.95 (originally $99.95) Buy now

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones have all the features of a stellar pair of wireless ear buds. They feature JBL’s Pure Bass Sound, which ensures you’ll never miss a beat — literally. But they also have superior noise-canceling technology along with a feature called Ambient Aware, which lets you quickly turn off noise canceling so you can hear the world around you — great for when you’re crossing the street or listening for the doorbell. The ear buds also have a featured called Talk Thru, which lets you stop for a chat.

With your JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones synced up to your smart phone and four microphones, the ear buds allow you to pick up calls — and five mics are employed when it’s a video call. And no worries: all the audio is super clear, even when you’re taking a call with your nearest and dearest.

These earbuds last for up to 40 hours on a full charge or up to 24 hours when you’re using the noise canceling feature. Feel free to go for a run or a stroll in the rain: JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones are waterproof and sweat-proof too.

“I’ve been using these ear buds for almost a year now and they’re still one of the best sounding Bluetooth headphones I own,” wrote one of more than 8,000 five-star reviewers. “I haven’t had any issues with the battery life so far, they still hold a charge for 2 or 3 days even through constant use, for the price these are much better than any other high end headphones I’ve owned, even rivaling Fill and Airpods.”

Another wrote: “The range is incredible. While at the gym, I can leave my phine on a bench and go into the bathroom and never loose connectivity for a second. Through 3 walls, across the gum about 50 yards. So so much better than any buds I’ve owned before.”

Grab this Prime Day deal while you can — JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones will sell out fast, and this deal is only for the rest of today.

Not an Amazon Prime Member yet? Be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals available right now.