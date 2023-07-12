‘Nail Addicts’ Say Jessica Alba’s Favorite Nail Polish Is the Perfect Neutral Shade & It’s 30% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill, we just found Jessica Alba’s ‘favorite’ nail polish on sale for Prime Day! In a previous interview with People, Alba revealed her favorite nail polishes to be Butter London’s Patent Shine 10x in “Yummy Mummy,” saying, “Their colors are consistently great, but this is one of my favorites.”

And now, it’s 30% off!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Yummy Mummy $12.60, originally $18.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Yummy Mummy is a gorgeous, cool-toned shimmering nail polish that shoppers adore for so many reasons. Not only is the color a gorgeous neutral shade, but it has a soft, gel-like finish, and is chip-resistant. Also, the brand often boasts about the fact that there’s “no added formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene or TPHP,” so our natural, cruelty-free-loving readers are sure to adore this!

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply one coat, let it dry, and then add another. No need for a base or top coat, just two coats of this and go!

Related story Last Chance to Get This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ for Only $15 at Amazon

Along with Alba, so many shoppers swear by this polish. One shopper said that they “love” Yummy Mummy, saying, “I’ve been wearing this nail polish almost exclusively since I bought it. I love the Butter London line of products. This polish looks more brown in the picture, but after it’s on it is a deep pink or rose shade with a hint of brown. It goes on so smoothly and I’ve found that it lasts for a number of days before I notice any chipping. I don’t usually baby my hands for the sake of the polish, but go ahead with what I have to do. This line of nail polish really does shine even without a shiny top coat. I really love this color.”

Another shopper added, “found this luscious color called Yummy Mummy…..I am a nail polish addict and tend to only buy OPI………..had never tried Butter before…it’s a bit expensive…….but this stuff looks EXACTLY as the shade index and it LASTS! LOVE this stuff!! Plus even after 3-4 coats it comes off so easily but doesn’t chip.”

A final shopper added, “The Yummy Mummy color is the perfect tan for a very neutral look on my nails. It goes on almost shear and dries quickly with a nice shine.”

Before you go, click here to see the best products for your brittle nails below:

