This $14 Jane Fonda-Approved Foundation Left Shoppers With a Glow That Made Their Skin ‘Feel & Look 10 Years Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, Jane Fonda has amazing hair. She’s basically the reason for our obsession with this L’Oreal hair mousse that we now buy on repeat. Clearly, she has a great sense for what beauty products are worth getting. So when we found out that one of her go-to foundations was on sale for Prime Day, we couldn’t keep the deal to ourselves!

L’Oreal’s Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation is part of their best-selling line of beauty products geared towards mature skin. It’s a line beloved by Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, and numerous Amazon shoppers as well. This foundation combines skincare benefits with the coverage you need to look flawless throughout the day. According to the brand, it evens tone and leaves the skin with a “natural, radiant” finish. It’s hydrating, doesn’t settle into lines, and offers SPF 50 protection as well.

The foundation typically goes for $17. But during Amazon Prime Day, which happens to end tonight, you can snag one for just $14. Chances are, prices will go back up tomorrow so you don’t want to miss out.

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50 – $14, Was $17

L’Oreal

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation $14 Buy now

The L’Oreal Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation is an Amazon best-seller with over 10,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, “I never dreamed foundation could spread and feel like this one does on my face. It only takes a little but the results are amazing. Very smooth, great coverage, somewhat sheer, but covers most everything. I am just in awe of this foundation. This is the only foundation I have ever been able to say is comparable to Lancôme, as it is my favorite cosmetic line. This is about four times cheaper and just as good.”

One reviewer said they were “surprised” at how much they liked it after seeing a recommendation on YouTube. “This product feels so good and covers well too,” they wrote. “I was very surprised you could get a drugstore product that works so well. I think that whole business about specialty cosmetics is a thing of the past. You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a good product and this foundation is a perfect example of that.”

A shopper in their 70s raved over the foundation saying that it “might be the best foundation I have ever used.” They wrote, “In my mid 70s and my skin has issues with sunspots and lack of luminosity. This corrects the problem and makes my 70-year-old skin look great. Couldn’t ask for more in a foundation.”

Related story Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Hack for a Flawless Makeup Look Is This Cult-Fave French Cream That’s Over 50% Off Until Midnight

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight! If you want to take advantage of this great discount on a Jane Fonda-loved foundation, be sure to add it to your cart ASAP.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: