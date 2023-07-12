Mature Shoppers Say Their Skin Was ‘So Firm’ After 2 Weeks of Using Elizabeth Banks’ Favorite Moisturizer — $15 for Today Only!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Banks just turned us onto the must-have skincare line, and it’s been dubbed a “must” by thousands of shoppers who say their skin was firmer in two weeks!

In a previous interview with Prevention, the Hunger Games star talked about how much she adores the No.7 Life & Luminate line, especially the Day Cream that’s on major sale for Prime Day.

Until midnight tonight, you can get this powerful firming cream for only $15! Don’t miss out!

The No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30 is a gentle, yet powerful face and neck cream that mature shoppers adore for leaving their skin firmer than ever! Not only does it contain a collagen peptide to reduce the appearance of fine lines and Vitamin C for its brightening properties, but it has unique ingredients like hibiscus peptides and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. And along with being a firming cream, it has SPF 30 to reduce wrinkles and more!

Per the brand, use this both day and night and apply it all over your face, neck, and chest for the best results!

One shopper said, “I started using this product a year ago. I see such positive change in my skin. It is glowing and my skin is so firm. Keep up the great job.” Another shopper added, “I have tried several well-known brands of moisturizers over the years with basically the same results. Decided to try this one with some skepticism. So surprised that within two weeks I could see a noticeable difference in my skin – shows a freshness I had not seen. Will definitely be using this from now on.”

A final shopper truly convinced us, saying, “This moisturizer is working as well as the much more expensive moisturizer that I have been using for decades. I saw this advertised and thought I would give it a try.”

