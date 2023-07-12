Shoppers Say Their Skin Looks Like ‘Glistening Gold’ Thanks to Eva Mendes’ Go-To $7 Body Lotion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been wanting that healthy, glistening summer glow without spending hours tanning by the pool? We totally understand (and commend you on trying to avoid the UV damage)! And thanks to an old recommendation from Eva Mendes in a previous interview with SheKnows, we may have just found the secret weapon to look glistening all summer long.

Wanna hear the best part? It’s only $7, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion $7.00, originally $10.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion is the perfect, easy way to get that illuminated and hydrated glow all summer long! Not only does this moisturizer come packed with a light shimmer to give you a radiant glow, but it has a plethora of sought-after ingredients like vitamin A for its smoothing properties, beeswax for added moisture, and peanut oil for reducing the appearance of sunspots.

Now, this moisture-boosting lotion is super easy to apply! All you have to do is apply all over your body after bathing. Avoid your face, though.

Along with Mendes, shoppers adore this lotion for getting that beautiful summery glow! One shopper said their skin looks like “Glistening gold,” saying, “This moisturizer leaves your skin soft and glistening. Has a faint smell of coconut… Looks glistening rather than glittery. Perfect for summer time or anytime you need a little glistening on your skin. 5 stars.”

Another shopper added, “I have a healthy glow from within!!!” They continued, saying, “I tried this lotion for the first time last week and I am loving it. I use it right after I get out of the shower. My elbows have never been this soft in 56 years… It does make my skin feel healthy and it does have a glow from within…I will most definitely buy this again because my skin really does feel healthy and my dry spots are completely gone.”

