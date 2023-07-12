Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ With This Chic Travel-Friendly Jewelry Box That Has Oprah’s Stamp of Approval — Now Only $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Truth be told, if Oprah loves something, chances are we’ll love it too. Just take this plush velvet jewelry organizer, for example. It’s a travel-friendly jewelry box that Winfrey included in her Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2022. It’s chic, sleek, and perfect for storing your jewelry while you’re out and about on your summer adventures. Even better, it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day for as low as $12. Considering it typically goes for $25, you’re scoring some extraordinary savings! We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to buy a couple more to gift for friends.

Benevolence LA’s Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer features a soft, luxurious velvet finish. It has a secret compartment for earrings, a built-in mirror, seven slot rolls for necklaces or bracelets, and three rectangular divisions. So there’s plenty of space to keep your earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Plus, the compact size makes it super easy to pack. Not only that, every purchase of the jewelry box will go towards a donation to Water Mission, which is described as an organization that “helps build sustainable clean water supply systems worldwide.” Who doesn’t love a brand that gives back?

As mentioned earlier, Amazon Prime Day is still going on from now until the end of the day. There are several colors of the jewelry box on sale, with prices as low as $12. If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, be sure to snap this deal up while you still can. If you’re not a member, sign up here so you can take advantage of all the deals you can until midnight.

While Oprah’s stamp of approval is good enough for us, it’s an added bonus that it also has over 8,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper said, it’s an “excellent” purchase. “I have had this travel jewelry box in my ‘saved for later’ cart for at least a year and was in no hurry as I travel very little, and have other things I can use,” they wrote. “But when I read it was one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, I decided to go ahead in case it sold out or the color I wanted became unavailable. I purchased it in the emerald green, and it is simply beautiful, larger than expected, and really a quality item at a great price. If you are on the fence about this, just go ahead, you won’t regret it!”

Another reviewer said it was great for gold jewelry. “This is awesome because I wear a lot of gold and you can put it all together,” they said. “The compartments are all cushioned, organized and won’t scratch your jewelry. Very accessible.”

One shopper loved it so much, they wondered why they didn’t buy it sooner. “I bought this to carry my jewelry for a trip, it was awesome!” they wrote. “My necklaces didn’t get all tangled up like they usually do and my rings were nice and snug. I loved the extra spot behind the opening as it gave even more storage. So glad I found this it was super helpful!”

Again, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight. Be sure to snag this $12 deal on an Oprah-loved product before midnight.

