Drew Barrymore Maintains Her Beach Waves With This Mist Shoppers Have Dubbed a ‘Lifesaver’ — Only $9 for 11 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We may have just found the secret to Drew Barrymore’s iconic wavy hair, and it’s only $9 for Prime Day today!

In a previous interview with Prevention, the Flower Beauty founder shared the shocking product she uses to get the perfect waves: the Evian Facial Spray.

“I know this says it’s for the face, but I use it on hair,” she said. “It literally has that perfect atomizer that distributes perfectly for waves and curls. Almost like the diffuser on your hair dryer. It can give the hair gentle beachy waves when minimally sprayed on dry hair. And then walk away! Just let it do its thing.”

You have less than 24 hours to get it for only $9, so act quickly!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Evian Facial Spray $9.80, originally $14.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Last Chance to Score Jaw-Dropping Prime Day Savings Up to 40% Off on Seriously Satisfying Sex Toys

The Evian Facial Spray is a multi-purpose mist that shoppers swear by for getting instantly refreshed on the go! Not only can you use it in your hair like Barrymore, but you can use it to hydrate your skin, blend your makeup, refresh your makeup halfway through the day, and even use it on those hot days when you need a cool-down. It’s like the ultimate self-care hack!

Per the brand, you only have to spray the mist before moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration or use it throughout the day, as mentioned previously. It’s as simple as it gets!

Along with Barrymore, shoppers can’t stop singing this staple’s praises. One shopper dubbed it a “Lifesaver for overheated face,” saying, “But since I started working out at home, it helps my face cool down. My face gets overheated just looking at the sun, so it saves me some days.”

Another shopper added, “You get a lot in this can for the money… I live in a dry climate so I enjoy this and several other brands to refresh my face and hair with out lotion. I have naturally curly hair that can’t be brushed and even sleeping on silk needs to be dampened the next day and reshaped. Using this is much better for it than tap water.”

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair:

