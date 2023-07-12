Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand Is up to 37% Off on Amazon Prime Day & You Won’t Want To Miss These Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love about Amazon Prime Day (and there are many aspects of this day we adore), seeing expensive products marked way down has to be one of our favorites. And if you’ve been searching for the right time to revamp your kitchen essentials, take this as the sign you need that now’s the perfect moment. Oprah’s favorite cookware brand features reduced prices up to 37 percent off their initial value, and you’ll want to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

HexClad is a favorite of Winfrey’s for a very good reason. These cookware pieces and sets are made of durable stainless steel and will surely take your kitchen to the next level. Wether you’re looking to upgrade your entire kitchenware set or just a few pieces, we have you covered. Take a look at some of the can’t-miss deals below!

HexClad 10 Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan

Image Courtesy of HexClad via Amazon.

HexClad 10 Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan $143.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

A quality frying pan can go a long way in your kitchen. That’s why HexClad’s 10-Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan is an absolute must-have. This pan will take any meal you’re preparing to the next level. And thanks to its complete durability, you won’t ever have to worry about wear and tear on this pan.

HexClad 1 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot

Image Courtesy of HexClad via Amazon.

HexClad 1 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot $87.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

One of HexClad’s biggest deals featured during Amazon Prime Day is on this 1 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot. At a reduced price of $88, you can simmer summer soups, mix up some sauces, and so much more with this handy kitchen essential. Versatility? Check. Sleekness? Absolutely! You’re going to love having this steel pot in your kitchen.

HexClad 6 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Set

Image Courtesy of HexClad via Amazon.

HexClad 6 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Set $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’ve been waiting until Amazon Prime Day to completely revamp part of your cookware set, do we have good news for you. HexClad’s 6-Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Pot Set features three cookware essentials that will elevate your kitchen’s functionality. Complete with 2, 3, and 8-Quart pots with lids, stirring up saucy servings will never be more satisfying than with these pieces.

HexClad 6 Piece Essential Kitchen Knife Set

Image Courtesy of HexClad via Amazon.

HexClad 6 Piece Essential Kitchen Knife Set $279.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Want your kitchen knife set to be a cut above the rest? Then HexClad’s 6-Piece Essential Kitchen Knife Set is the one for you. No food is a match for these pieces, which can dice, slice, and splice any food you’re prepping. These knives are an investment worth making.

