The TikTok-Famous Egg Bite Maker Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Get It for Under $20

It goes without saying, but breakfast is honestly the most important meal of the day. What you put in your body first thing in the morning can totally set the tone for how you feel for the rest of the day. As such, you want a breakfast that’s full of protein which means one thing: eggs are on the menu. While we’re sure you don’t have time to whip up a whole frittata or omelette, there is one handy kitchen contraption that’ll make cooking up some eggs so easy and simple — and it’s currently available for under $20 thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

The DASH Egg Bite Maker went viral on TikTok for a reason: it makes breakfast so easy and simple. TikTok user Sarayah Hernandez gushed about this egg bite maker, showing off what she made for breakfast in the TikTok video below. This kitchen essential is designed to make little egg bites in a matter of minutes. The DASH Egg Bite Maker is so simple and easy to use. All you have to do is prep, pour, cook, and eat.

We could go on and on about what a game-changing kitchen tool the DASH Egg Bite Maker really is. But what are shoppers saying about this product? Just read on to check out their glowing reviews: “I saw this and ordered and let me tell you, it is a game changer for breakfast!! I can make egg bites the way I like and it is way cheaper than buying them either from the store [or] Starbucks,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’m just teaching my oldest kid how to cook. This egg maker has made it easy for her to make herself breakfast! I love it and she loves it,” another shopper said. “I made some eggs in this and they turned out perfect. Love this product,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. Add the DASH Egg Bit Maker to your cart before this deal is gone!

