Last Chance to Get These TikTok-Famous Cleaning Products for Up to 57% Off During Amazon Prime Day

We have mere hours left to take advantage of the thousands of can’t-miss Amazon Prime Day deals happening right now. While everything from Dutch ovens to cat treats is marked down, some of the best deals we’ve spotted just so happen to be TikTok-famous cleaning products that are all on sale for under $10. If you’ve landed on #CleanTok, you are probably already familiar with a lot of these because people can’t stop raving about how well they work. So why not jump at the chance to scoop them up for a bargain?

Of course, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren’t a member yet, you can sign up for a trial here.

Magic Erasers

These are popular for a reason — they work. Whether it’s built-up kitchen grime, a dirty bathtub or crayon marks on the wall, Magic Erasers can fix it all. And for Prime Day, they’re marked down to $10 for 10 erasers! That’s just $1 a piece! And to see how well they clean, check out this TikTok video.

Electric Scrubber

Let’s face it, cleaning usually requires a fair amount of elbow grease to get the job done, but this incredible electric scrubber does the hard work for you so you can finish cleaning in a fraction of the time. Check out how well it works in this viral TikTok.

Microwave Mama

Microwaves are notoriously tedious to clean. Luckily, this genius little product uses the power of steam to remove all of that dried-up spaghetti sauce stuck to the top of your microwave. The best part? It’s on sale for just $7 today. See how to use it in this viral TikTok.

Powerful Handheld Steam Cleaner

Once again, TikTok proves just how powerful steam cleaning can be. Although this is a different model than the one featured in this viral TikTok, this one works just the same and it’s marked down to just $55 for Prime Day.

Dishwasher Cleaning Tabs

Did you know you should be cleaning your dishwasher? I certainly didn’t until TikTok told me to. I’ve tried lots of different products but the best one is hands-down the Affresh Dishwasher Tabs. And for Amazon Prime Day, they’re marked down to under $7.