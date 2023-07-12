This Little Treat-Dispensing Toy Gives Cats Plenty of Exercise & It’s Under $7 for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we can find a pet toy that does so much more than offer entertainment to our little fur baby, we’re all about it. Now, a toy that dispenses treats while our cat plays with it? That’s definitely one we have to add to our shopping carts ASAP. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, one little ball toy treat-dispenser is available for under $7, and your cat is going to absolutely love it.

PetSafe’s SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy is about to become your cat’s new obsession. Your kitty cat will go from soft and cuddly to the biggest, baddest feline in the jungle as they hunt down this little ball. PetSafe’s SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy features a spacious compartment that you can pack with treats as your cat plays with this toy. Not only will your fur baby get lots of exercise, they’ll also enjoy some tasty treats!

Image Courtesy PetSafe via Amazon.

PetSafe SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy $6.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re sure you can already imagine your four-legged family member having a blast with this toy. But what do actual cat owners have to say about PetSafe’s SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy? Well, just read on to find out: “Great way to give the cat treats and have her get some exercise by playing around. She loves it and it keeps her entertained,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“My cats are obsessed with this treat ball! They know what time it is [every time] I bring it out. You can adjust the size of the opening based on how many treats you want to fall out at a time. Great enrichment and super fun,” another shopper said. “Keeps my kitty active and it’s fun to watch him too,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Get PetSafe’s SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy, and watch your kitty cat have a ball.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Related story Last Chance to Get TheseTikTok-Famous Cleaning Products for Up to 57% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Before you go, check out Amazon’s best under-$10 cat toys below.