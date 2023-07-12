Shoppers Found These Dog Toys ‘Lasted Longer’ Than Other Rope Toys They’ve Had & They’re Under $12 for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love to spoil our pets, we don’t always love how quickly they run through toys. Honestly, the mess it makes can be overwhelming, and you sometimes can’t help but wonder if you’re spending too much money on toys that are just going to get torn apart anyway. Thankfully, there are toys out there that are up to the task, especially if you have a dog who loves to use their teeth and chew through whatever plaything they can get their chops on. One two-pack is a favorite among dog owners and, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s available for under $12.

You’ll never need another toy for your dog thanks to SHARLOVY Dog Chew Toys. These rope toys will stand the test of time — and your pup’s teeth. These toys feature two strong cotton ropes that twist tightly with multiple knots to make them so much stronger and tougher than single rope knots. The knots on SHARLOVY’s Dog Chew Toys are bigger than most toys, and are wholly up to the task of withstanding any pulling, tugging, or biting.

These toys are total game-changers for dog owners whose pups love to tear into any toy they get. Don’t believe us? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about SHARLOVY’S Dog Chew Toys: “My aggressive chewing Labrador loves her rope. It has lasted longer than any other rope I’ve had,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“My very large blood hounds are chewers and these ropes lasted longer [than] I hoped for,” another shopper said. “My dog absolutely loves these ropes! It was so much fun watching him play with them. I put them all out at once and he was in a frenzy trying to figure out which one he liked best. Great quality and value. I highly recommend these,” a third shopper wrote. Dogs and their humans agree: SHARLOVY Dog Chew Toys are an absolute must-have!

