There are plenty of ‘secrets’ to adding volume to thinning hair, but one foolproof one is a powerful hair-drying tool that delivers volume from the roots to the tips. And we found an unmissable Prime Day deal that gets the job done like a pro every time, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers and a whole slew of TikTokers. It’s the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush, and it’s almost 40 percent off right now. Get it while it’s hot (and in stock)!

InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush $33.70 (originally $54.99) Buy now

The InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush is a true multitasker. It detangles, dries and styles your hair all while infusing it with so much body, one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote, “This tool is perfect!! Takes me about 10 minutes and makes it look much, much fuller (I have very fine hair).”

You can also navigate over to TikTok to see how the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush is basically a hair care sensation. One said, “This versatile tool is a game-changer for my hair routine. Say goodbye to knots and hello to smooth, shiny locks in no time.” And honestly, her full, luscious mane says it all.

This power hair tool gives you the option of two heat settings and one cool setting — great for using at the end of your styling session — and it accomplishes results with little to no damage. That’s because it uses a ceramic-coated barrel that’s gentle on the hair shaft and ionic technology for reducing frizz. Both are industry-best features.

If you’re still worried that doing many passes with the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush will do damage to your thinning locks, consider that it also uses Flexalite nylon bristles with epoxy tips, which are designed to glide through your hair to detangle and unravel knots gently and painlessly — hence the name Dr. Knot! It even has a special volumizing attachment.

And you know you can trust a name like Conair. There’s a reason this Prime Day score is getting so much buzz, and at 39 percent off, now’s your time to find out!

