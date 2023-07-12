This TikTok-Famous Pet Deshedding Tool Is On Sale for Under $20 During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our fur babies. But if there’s one quality they possess we could seriously do without, it’s definitely all the shedding they go through and the mess it leaves behind. Thankfully, there are tools out there to help you deal with all that extra fur your pet sheds. One grooming brush went viral on TikTok and is currently available on Amazon for 20 percent off this Prime Day, and you and your pet will totally love it.

There’s a reason pet owners are raving about the SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool. TikTok user @celinetails took to her account to show everyone just how well this little brush works. “I absolutely love this brush so much,” she says in her video, which you can watch in full below. Giving viewers a glimpse at just how well the brush works on one of her pups, she also describes this brush as “literally amazing” and ideal for getting rid of all the “dirt, dust, dandruff” — you name it, the SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool can handle it!

For just $16, this brush will totally change the way you groom your pet. And while we know this tool is a sensation on TikTok, other pet owners agree the SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool is a must-have. Just read on to see what they had to say: “We’ve tried a couple of combs and brushes, none of which have accepted by our picky kitty. This one though? She loves it. She asks for it regularly, and it de-sheds her well,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I was truly amazed at how much hair came off when I used it on my 8-month-old husky-mix pup. It doesn’t bother him when I use it, and I am able to remove a lot of the loose hair,” another shopper said. “It does a great job at removing hair and dander. My dog is lab/hound mix. I should have taken a picture of all the hair that came off my dog. He seemed to enjoy it as well,” a third shopper said. Well, there you have it! Make the SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool part of your pet’s grooming routine today — you won’t regret it.

