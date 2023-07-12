Here’s What SheKnows Readers Actually Shopped During Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day came and went, and now we’re back for Day 2. Yesterday, there were so many jaw-dropping deals to shop, whether you were looking for new things to spruce up your home, beauty products to add to your collection, or toys to surprise the kids. We have no doubt that today’s batch of deals is going to be just as epic. If you’re curious to know what people are actually shopping, we’ve got you covered! We rounded up the most popular products that SheKnows readers shopped this Prime Day.

This year, celebrity-loved beauty products were some of the most popular deals to shop. After all, how can you resist a $20 drugstore retinol that an A-lister like Nicole Kidman swears by or a $14 moisturizer that gives J.Lo her iconic glow? In addition to beauty products, SheKnows readers also kept their pets in mind when they online shopped this year as many took advantage of this seriously good $5 deal on Temptations cat treats.

Keep in mind, these Prime Day deals and more are exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. If you’re not a member already, be sure to sign up here today. While we are in the second and last day of Amazon Prime Day for this year, there’s still time to shop the sitewide discounts.

With that said, here are the most shopped products for SheKnows readers this Amazon Prime Day.

L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse – $4, Was $7

L’Oreal

SheKnows readers couldn’t resist this volumizing L’Oreal hair mousse that Jane Fonda used on the set of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie. At just $4 for Prime Day, we can see why it was our number one product sold on Day 1.

L’Oréal Paris Boost It Volume Inject Mousse $4 Buy now

Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag – $20, Was $35

Mali+Lili

Not only is this crossbody bag super cute and perfect for traveling and everyday use, it also made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2020. While the bag is fairly affordable regularly at $35, some colors were as low as $20.

Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $20 Buy now

Temptations Mixups Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats – $5, Was $8

Temptations

This Prime Day, SheKnows readers not only shopped for themselves, they shopped for their furry friends as well. This 16-ounce tub of Temptations cat treats was down to just $5. There are several other flavors on sale, as well as a few other tasty treats for your cat. Be sure to shop those deals while you still can.

Temptations Mixups Classic Crunchy & Soft Cat Treats $5 Buy now

NEPURE Korean Exfoliating Mitt – $8, Was $10

NEPURE

This under-$10 pack of exfoliating mitts is the summertime skincare tool you probably didn’t know you needed. It’s an Eva Mendes-recommended product that will help remove dead skin to give you the smoothest skin for the season. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for $8. It seems like SheKnows shoppers really took advantage of this deal as it was one of our most popular products this year.

NEPURE Korean Exfoliating Mitt $8 Buy now

Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream – $21, Was $37

Neutrogena

As we said earlier, celeb-loved beauty products were a huge hit for our readers this Prime Day. Here’s another product that shoppers couldn’t get enough of. This gentle retinol cream from Neutrogena is a product that Nicole Kidman said she used every day. It was made to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, as well as “fight” dullness and dark spots. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for around $20.

Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream $21 Buy now

My First Barbie Preschool Doll – $10, Was $20

Barbie

No doubt, there’s so much buzz for Barbie with the live-action movie premiering on July 22. So it wasn’t surprising to find that SheKnows readers took advantage of the various Barbie deals during Prime Day. One deal that many just couldn’t resist is this My First Barbie doll — specifically made for preschoolers — at just $10. That’s 50% off the original price!

My First Barbie Preschool Doll $10 Buy now

STARZ Special Amazon Prime Day Offer – $0.99 for 2 Months

OUTLANDER, from left: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Allegiance’, (Season 6, ep. 602, aired March 13, 2022). photo: Robert Wilson / ©Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Amazon dropped some pretty incredible deals on streaming services even before Prime Day officially begun. One deal our readers shopped this year was this deal on Starz, where you can try it out for $0.99 a month for two months. Shop the deal today and get caught up on Outlander.

STARZ Special Amazon Prime Day Offer $0.99/month Buy now

So those were just some Amazon Prime Deals that were popular with SheKnows readers on Day 1. We can’t wait to see what other gems they’ll find between now and the end of the day.

