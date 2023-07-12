Shoppers Say This Kristin Davis-Approved Body Scrub Removes ‘Flakiness Better Than Any Lotion’ & It’s $18 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the time of year, we always strive for smooth healthy skin. But what we don’t love is buying so many products to try to get the results we want. However, one of the fabulous women from Sex and the City just turned us onto a must-have exfoliator!

And Just Like That… star Kristin Davis previously said per Cosmopolitan that she adores the “Ahava Dead Sea Liquid Salt body exfoliator. It makes my skin smooth and moisturized. And I love the fresh scent.” And this wasn’t the first time she raved about the brand! She previously spoke to WWD about her love for the brand and how excited she was to be a global ambassador for it!

Now, how much is the liquid salt? Thanks to Prime Day, it’s only $18!

The AHAVA Liquid Dead Sea Salt is a gentle yet fast-acting exfoliator packed with essential minerals to give your skin its smoothest finish yet! Not only does it contain restorative Dead Sea minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium, but this gel also contains ingredients to help ease muscle tension quickly!

Both nourishing and restorative, this body scrub is a must for anyone who wants to soften their dry skin quickly and easily. Per the brand, all you have to do to see results is to massage it all over your body and leave it in for a couple of minutes before rinsing it off up to three times a week.

One shopper said this gel is “The Best Thing for Dry Skin,” adding, “I have very dry skin, and last year I floated in the dead sea and experienced first hand the softness of the salt water. Now back in the UK I rub the liquid salt onto my skin and leave it on for 5-10 minutes before showering and then use Ahava body moisturiser. So,so much better than anything else on the market. Highly recommended. Product arrived promptly from supplier whom I will now use for further orders.”

Another shopper added, “This product is truly incredible! Applied in the shower, it softens my skin and removes the dead skin ‘flakiness’ better than any lotion I’ve ever used. There was a significant improvement in my skin after just one use!”

