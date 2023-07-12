Shoppers Call This Oprah-Approved Brand’s 3-In-1 Shampoo & Bubble Bath One of the ‘Greatest Luxuries’ & It’s $15 for the Next 24 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Boy, do we have the ultimate Prime Day deal for you! Throughout our searching, we found an Oprah-approved product that you can use as a shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath — all for only $15 thanks to Prime Day!

philosophy shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath $15.40, originally $22.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The philosophy shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath is a luxurious, gorgeously-scented three-in-one bath product that’s perfect for awakening dull, tired skin. With over 20 different scents, anyone and everyone can find their mini self-care must-have with this collection.

This award-winning, multi-tasking product is a must for both livening up your tired skin and softening it along the way. Both gentle and sparkling, this is the perfect addition to any shower or bath routine.

Per the brand, you can use this in one of two ways: either lather into your body and/or scalp, or if you’re running a bath, make sure to drizzle it under running water.

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this 3-in-1 product is truly loved. One shopper said, “What a nice way to brighten a dull day. Leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. I love Philosophy products!”

Another shopper added this “is one of my greatest luxuries in life,” adding, “Philosophy is one of my greatest luxuries in life. I have been using this product for three years now and if you have not tried it please do, you will be saying it is your favorite also. Smell is wonderful and your skin is so soft. I love to take baths and am susceptible to urinary infections when I use bubble bath but not with this product. Love, love it!”

