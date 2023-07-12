This Oprah-Approved Brand’s $17 Wrinkle Cream Is ‘Amazing’ for Eliminating Fine Lines in 1 Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you missed it, one of Oprah’s most beloved brands is having a major sale on Amazon for this year’s Prime Day. While we adore this brand’s body and bath products, our eyes lit up when we saw this “amazing” wrinkle cream that’s only $17 for today and tomorrow!

philosophy anti-wrinkle miracle worker $17.50, originally $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The philosophy anti-wrinkle miracle worker moisturizer is a powerful, smoothing moisturizer that is said to work wonders on your face and neck in just one week. Both lightweight and fast-acting, this moisturizer is beloved for eliminating fine lines and crepey skin in mere weeks. Made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this is a must for stressed, dull skin in need of some TLC.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply it to your face and neck both day and night for optimal results.

Now, shoppers seriously adore this little skincare secret. One shopper called it “amazing,” saying, “Have been using this once daily for about a month, and what can I say??? It has made those fine lines around my eyes barely noticeable. Just ordered my second jar.”

Another shopper added, “I have used over-the-counter products for about 37 years. I thought I would try this product since my previous skin cleanser ran out. My husband mentioned just yesterday how my skin seemed smoother, softer, and even younger. Will buy again and am researching what other skin care products reviewers recommend by this brand.”

