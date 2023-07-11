If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention, attention, Amazon Prime Members! We found a super good deal that’s worthy of being added to your cart this Prime Day. Let’s just say, it has Oprah’s stamp of approval! Numerous Spanx products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which means you can score some rare deals on shapewear, underwear, leggings and more. We even found deals as low as $8! Of course, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime Members. If you want to get your hands on some Spanx must-haves, be sure to sign up here, if you haven’t already done so.

While there are several Spanx styles on sale, one deal we highly recommend checking out is the under-$50 deal on their Seamless Leggings. If you’ve struggled to find a pair of leggings that don’t roll down, aren’t see through and actual flatter your figure, you’ll want to check out Spanx’s leggings today. According to the brand, it was made to be “delightfully comfortable” and “flat-out flattering.” They were also designed to shape and support you while you’re moving around throughout your day.

Typically these leggings cost nearly $70. But you can snag a pair for less than $50. Like we said, it’s a deal you really don’t want to miss.

SPANX Seamless Leggings for Tummy Control – $49, Was $68

According to one shopper, Spanx’s Seamless Leggings are the “only” ones they ever use. “These are perfect,” they wrote. “I don’t like wearing any other leggings. These are thick, not see-through, and definitely not paper-thin like all the other leggings. They also help compress the tummy area like they’re supposed to. I wish they had more colors!”

One reviewer said, it was the best money they’ve ever spent. “They are soft, thick enough to be warm (so not see through), shaping and long. I have my little mom pouch and these come up just high enough to cover all that, just above my navel, but not too high where they roll or slip. Just as a disclaimer, they don’t slide right on since they are still shapewear, but you won’t be sorry for the spend.”

If you’ve been looking a pair of leggings that really flatter your shape, this is it! “These are great leggings, really flattering,” wrote one reviewer. “They have a slight ribbed texture to them when stretched but are completely opaque. Another great plus is they do not stick to animal hair at all. I have a long-haired white cat and struggle with cat hair. These do a great job of not sticking to the hair!”

During Amazon Prime Day, you can snag these leggings for under $50, which truly is a good deal. This, plus all the other Prime Day deals are exclusive to members only. If you don’t have a Prime Membership, be sure to sign up here.

