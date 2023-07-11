Fran Drescher Is a ‘Long-Time Fan’ of This Shampoo That Shoppers Say ‘Saved’ Their Hair from Ruin & It’s $9 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the iconic star of The Nanny likes something, we’re instantly adding it to our carts.

In a previous interview with the Strategist, Fran Drescher revealed she is a “longtime fan” of the sulfate-free awapuhi Paul Mitchell shampoo. “It’s a wild ginger from Hawaii that’s been used as herbal medicine and has great softening qualities for hair,” she said. “Sulfates truly do dry out your hair. Not a good look.”

Not only is this shampoo Drescher-approved, but it’s only $9 thanks to Amazon Prime Day!

The Awapuhi Wild Ginger Paul Mitchell Moisturizing Lather Shampoo is a powerful and easy-to-use shampoo that repairs even the driest, color-damaged hair. With the rich, keratin-like formula, it’s no wonder it’s become a must for dry, damaged, and even color-treated hair!

If you want to treat yourself, you can get the $9 option, or splurge on a $20 option or the $44 bulk option. All are on sale for Prime Day, and all are just as sought-after to get those iconic healthy locks.

Per the brand, make sure you massage into wet hair every time you shower.

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this has quickly become a cult favorite. One shopper said “this treatment saved my hair,” saying, “After several months of coloring it this way, my hair was DEAD…. After one treatment, I was sold. My hair was shiny and soft and felt so much healthier. Not only that, but the line is also a color block and prevents the color from fading quickly.”

Another shopper added that it “Reduces hair fall and softens dry brittle hair,” saying, “This is a magic shampoo for me. I was thinking it was the water that caused hair fall until I used this shampoo! This has at least reduced my hair fall by 95%, I can’t thank the inventor more as I was losing hair like crazy before I started using this shampoo! Ever since then I have repurchased it, it’s also available in sulfate free version now! I simply love it!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

