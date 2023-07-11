Shoppers Say These Cord Organizers Make ‘Life So Much Easier’ & They’re Only $5 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t get us wrong; we love a good skincare deal, but we can’t resist a deal that involves something affordable and easy to use that’ll solve our messy desk situation. There’s a reason why we adore those organizational TikToks so much: we adore simple, effective ways to organize and de-stress.

And with this deal happening for Amazon Prime Day, we can finally organize those pesky wires in seconds! All for only $5!

The INCHOR $5.24, originally $6.55 on Amazon.com Buy now

The INCHOR Cord Organizer is a small but mighty organization tool that’s a must for any household that hates seeing their cords tangled in the corner. Whether you want to make your office look as clean as can be or organize your nightstand to the fullest, these adjustable, adhesive clips are a must! This two-pack of cord organizers is also perfect for preventing any tangling with your phone charging cables, USB cables, network cables, and TV power cords!

Per the brand, all you have to do to use these silicone organizers is to remove the adhesive at the bottom and stick them where you like!

Now, these tools are as beloved as can be with over 14,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.6 stars. One shopper said these are the “Perfect way to manage cables,” saying, “My desk has never been as organized. I wish I knew of this before. Recommend it.”

Another shopper added that these are “Handy – Makes Life so much EASIER.”

