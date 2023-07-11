Jennifer Lopez Uses This $14 Brightening Moisturizer ‘Every Single Day’ to ‘Get That Healthy Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: we just found the powerful moisturizer Jennifer Lopez said she used “every single day!” (And it’s only $14 for Prime Day!)

Lopez said she uses this moisturizer “every single day. You have to protect your skin,” and added that she loves “glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin” in a previous interview with People.

And did we mention it’s only $14 for a very limited time?!

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream $14.79, originally $19.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream is a powerful brightening cream that’s beloved for evening out all skin types. Made with glycolic acid, vitamin C, and retinol, shoppers have talked about how they noticed their skin completely transformed as quickly as one week after using it. Along with being a powerful brightening moisturizer, this SPF cream is said to help replenish dry, dull skin, along with evening out skin tone and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Per the brand, you smooth this cream out all over your face and neck both day and night for the best results.

Along with Lopez, over 5,000 shoppers have snagged this magical cream for themselves. One shopper said it’s “very skin brightening,” adding, “This is the best moisturizer I’ve ever used. It’s lightweight, has a nice scent and I’ve noticed a difference in the brightness of my skin. Highly recommend.” Another shopper also said that they “feel comfortable in my skin…I’m 52. I’d begun to feel uncomfortable going places without foundation on… Now I rarely wear foundation–a little undereye concealer and some lip gloss, and I’m out the door with confidence. And in this picture, I’m not wearing any makeup at all.”

