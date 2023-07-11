This ‘Game-Changing’ Bidet Attachment Takes Only 8 Minutes to Install & It’s 30% Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Prime Day rolls around, it’s the 48 hours to treat yourself to the max in all departments. It’s basically the time of year when you can change your house, skincare routine, and more for lavish products that are on major sale. While most people are stocking up on serums and organizational tools, we have our eyes on the cult-favorite bidet that’s 30 percent off for Prime Day!

And trust us when we say there’s a reason why so many people call this bidet a “game-changer.”

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment $76.30, originally $109.00 on Amazon .com Buy now

The TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment is the perfect addition to your bathroom, whether you’re remodeling or want a more relaxing experience in there. Not only does this addition come with a self-cleaning nozzle, but it allows users to change the water pressure with the handy control (so if you want a lighter or stronger stream, you got it)! And don’t worry about the mess because the Schmutz Shield was added to protect your seat against grime and build-up.

And before your doubts kick in, don’t worry because this tool has a universal fit (meaning it can fit 99 percent of all types of toilets), and you can install it in less than 10 minutes.

Related story This Zendaya-Approved Brand Has a ‘Life-Saver’ Collagen Cream to Smooth Out Skin — & It's Only $14 for Prime Day

Per the brand, all you have to do is unscrew your toilet, pop the TUSHY attachment in, and then connect the water, and you’re done!

Now, TUSHY has become a home staple for literally thousands of shoppers, and they can’t stop singing its praises. One shopper remarked that this is “SO CLEAN! I had horrible issues with UTI’s before getting this and it SOLVED the problem,” and added, “I love this thing so much!!! I’ve never felt so clean before. It just makes sense to wash after every poop! The best part is that I had recurring UTI’s for years before getting this and NONE after getting it. The hardest part is being away from home and having to clean the usual way!! GROSS! :)”

Another shopper added that it’s “game-changing,” saying, “This thing is the best. I don’t know why I didn’t get a bidet earlier! I use way less toilet paper now, my bums cleaner, and also the cold water spray right in the tush first thing in the morning helps you wake up a little bit.”

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

