Shoppers Say This Charcoal Scrub Is ‘The Only Deodorant Alternative That Actually Works’ & It’s Only $10 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is here, and our wallets are at the ready to treat us to all the self-care, and beauty goodness we’ve been holding off on the past few weeks. While we’re getting new skincare and makeup for our faces, we can’t neglect the rest of our bodies when it comes to stocking up on self-care tools — especially our armpits.

We’re making sure our underarms are free of ingrown hairs, odors, and more. And we know exactly what we can use to make sure we feel confident in sleeveless dresses this summer — and it’s a scrub that’s only $10 for Amazon Prime Day.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Pacifica Beauty Coconut and Charcoal Underarm Detox Scrub $10.50, originally $15.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Pacifica Beauty Coconut and Charcoal Underarm Detox Scrub is a powerful yet gentle skin exfoliator that’s perfect for both removing underarm buildup and keeping your skin as smooth as can be. Both aluminum-free and pore-cleaning, this scrub is made with awesome ingredients like charcoal for eliminating odors, coconut for both hydrating your skin and smelling wonderful, and green tea for adding moisture!

Per the brand, you simply use the detoxifying scrub by massaging it into your skin in circular motions up to three times a week.

Related story This Zendaya-Approved Brand Has a ‘Life-Saver’ Collagen Cream to Smooth Out Skin — & It's Only $14 for Prime Day

Now, we’re not exaggerating when we say shoppers can’t get enough of this scrub. One shopper even remarked that this is “the Only Deodorant Alternative That Actually Works,” saying, “I love this stuff! It actually works! I don’t normally write reviews, but I’m very passionate about the success I’ve had with this. I’ve spent years looking for an aluminum-free deodorant that works… I no longer have to choose between harming my body with toxins or being smelly.

Another shopper called this scrub the “MVP,” saying, “I will never not buy this now! I had issues with my pits staying stinky even after a shower. This stuff has cut through whatever funk my deodorant had caked to my pits and now natural deodorant works so well for me! I haven’t had any issues with irritation and I use it every day! 🙌 game changer for this Florida girl!”

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas:

