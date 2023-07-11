Cats Have ‘So Much Fun’ With This Interactive Feather Toy That’s Marked Down to Just $12 for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We want our four-legged family members to have the absolute best. Whether it’s food, bedding, treats, or toys, you name it, it has to be the highest quality for our fur babies. We’re sure you feel the same way. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get first-rate toys for your kitty cat at a fraction of the price, and one toy that cats simply love is currently marked down to just $12.

JXFUKAL’s Cat Feather Toy is a total must-have among your cat’s play things. This interactive toy provides your cat with hours of play, as they swat at birds, feathers, and more. But this toy isn’t like others. You can either hold the wand of this cat toy yourself, or insert the JXFUKAL Cat Feather Toy into its suction cup so that your kitty can have hours of fun while you work, do chores, or tackle anything else on your plate.

Cats and their humans love JXFUKAL Cat Feather Toy. Don’t believe us? Just read on to see what they’ve said about this toy in their glowing reviews: “The first time my cat played with this, he was panting like a pup having so much fun! He’s a big cat, sometimes pulls the suction cup right off the floor or even pulls the toy and wire right out of it. Regardless, he’s still playing with it 4 months later and I definitely recommend,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“These are suctioned to my tile in front of my fireplace. My cats play with these often and they are very durable and the device is very strong,” another shopper said. “My cat loves this and I love the suction option so he can play by himself when he’s alone,” a third shopper raved. There you have it! JXFUKAL’s Cat Feather Toy is bound to become your cat’s new obsession — buy it today!

