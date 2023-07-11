The Long-Lasting Bully Sticks Dog Owners Call the ‘Best Busy Treat’ Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When boredom strikes your dog and they can’t seem to keep themselves entertained, no plushy toy or ball will suffice. He needs something he can gnaw on for hours to keep the boredom at bay, and according to fellow dog parents, these bully sticks are the best boredom busters there is.

On sale for Amazon Prime Day, the Redbarn Bully Sticks are tasty, beefy chew sticks that will keep your dog busy all day. The “Party Pack” comes with a variety of different bully stick sizes and is resealable so you can keep your pup’s bully sticks super fresh.

Redbarn’s bully sticks are all-natural, promote gum and dental health, and are highly digestible thanks to the single ingredient makeup (bully sticks are made from high-protein beef muscle — specifically the “pizzle,” which you are, ahem, free to Google…).

Image: Redbarn

Redbarn Bully Sticks for Dogs $20 Buy now

“My 6-month-old puppy LOVES the REDBARN bully sticks!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She gets so excited when I grab the bag … ! They are all-natural (which is the main reason for my choice) and [have] very little odor. I don’t trust her yet to finish one all the way to the end so I discard when there’s about two inches left.”

And another dog parent wrote, “My dog will spend hours on bully sticks! It keeps him busy all day. We are dog sitting and normally it is chaos with all the dogs running around but they all loved these and kept them quiet. Will definitely purchase again.”

Kick dog boredom in the butt when you add Redbarn bully sticks to the treat rotation. And save 20 percent when you pick up the Party Pack during Amazon Prime Day.

Related story Outlander Star Sam Heughan Got Super Candid About This Detail in His Memoir — & It’s 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Not an Amazon Prime Member yet? Be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals available right now.