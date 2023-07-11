Cat Owners Say Their Fur Babies ‘Love’ This Scratcher Toy & It’s 20% Off on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love to do for our fur babies, it’s spoil them! Fun little gifts, treats, and toys are always the way to go when it comes to giving our four-legged family members the love they deserve. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to break the bank to get your kitty cat a delightful new toy. We tracked down one scratcher toy that cats absolutely love, and it’s 20% off on Prime Day.

Lmugoos’ Cat Scratcher Toy will provide your pretty kitty with hours of play. This interactive cat toy is a combination of cat scratching pad, spring plush ball and track with moving balls, which will provide hours of exercise and self-entertainment. Lmugoos’ Cat Scratcher Toy is durable, easy to have around the house, and will keep your kitty busy.

Image Courtesy of Lmugoos via Amazon.

Lmugoos Cat Scratcher Toy $27.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re not the only ones who love Lmugoos’ Cat Scratcher Toy. Read on to find out what cats and their humans think of this interactive play board. “This scratcher is so so cute! I wasn’t sure how the cats would feel about the scratcher material at first, but they love it! They play with it all the time, and the bell isn’t loud and obnoxious like some cat toys like that. Highly recommend,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Sturdy, high quality. I’ve had this for about a month and my cat plays with it everyday. The scratcher pad on top is holding up well,” another shopper said. “Cats love it and I do too since it’s super cute,” a third shopper raved. Loved by cats, adored by humans, Lmugoos’ Cat Scratcher Toy is a must-have!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Related story There Are Less Than 32 Hours Left To Get Max for 50% Off With This Deal

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:







