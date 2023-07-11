Bulk Tubs of Your Cat’s Favorite Treats Are Deeply Discounted for Prime Day Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve introduced your cat to Temptations cat treats, then you’ve probably realized that you’ve created a monster. There’s something in these treats that makes cats go wild — like, really wild — and it’s not crazy for you to blow through an entire pouch in just a couple of days. So if you want to keep your little furry monster satisfied for longer, you should definitely pick up one of the bulk tubs of Temptations while they’re on sale for just $5 during Amazon Prime Day.

Several flavors and varieties of Temptations are marked down for Prime Day, including a few flavors of Temptations Mixups. Each tub of Mixups comes with a handful of different flavored treats your cat will crave. The Backyard Cookout Mixups flavor, for example, comes with chicken-, liver-, and beef-flavored treats, so you cat will get something different every time she begs.

But 16-ounce tubs of Temptations Classics are also marked down to just $5 during Prime Day, too. The classic treats that are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside have cats and their parents in a chokehold, with one of the over 60,500 five-star reviewers writing, “My cat learned to open the cupboard door to get at these. Now I have to store them in the fridge. It’s one door he can’t open … yet.”

Because each Temptations treat is only two calories, you can spoil your cat a little extra without feeling guilty. And the stay-fresh tub will keep the last treat as crunchy as the first.

Check out the full selection of Temptations cat treats that are on sale during Prime Day here and stock up while supplies last. Your cat deserves all the treats (and at such a great price, you won’t be able to resist Temptations, either!).

Not an Amazon Prime Member yet? Be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals available right now.

