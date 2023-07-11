YETI Essentials Are a Whopping 50% Off During Amazon Prime Day so Stock Up Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Insulated drink tumblers are currently all the rage, but one brand has been riding the wave since, well, forever. YETI is one of the bestselling insulated tumbler brands you can buy, and though the brand is normally a bit of an investment, you can save big on YETI during Amazon Prime Day today, July 11.

With some YETI tumblers marked down as much as 50 percent, you can grab a cup for everyone in your family. Shop the entire selection here, and scroll down to see our top YETI Prime Day picks.

The YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler is just over $12 today, making it a total steal. It comes in a bunch of fun, bright colors and holds up to 10 ounces of wine, making it the perfect, packable wine glass to take with you to the beach or camping. The vacuum-insulated stainless steel walls will keep your wine chilled until the last sip and the entire cup can be tossed in the dishwasher when you get home.

The YETI Rambler Mug is also on sale for Prime Day and is truly one of the best camping mugs you can buy. It features YETI’s double-wall construction that keeps your drink hot (or cold!) while also protecting your hand from the heat. And the slider lid uses magnets to keep the sipping slider locked tight when closed.

Keep your favorite slim-can beverages icy cold with the YETI Rambler Slim Colster Can Insulator. The Seafoam color is marked down 50 percent off for Prime Day and has a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating. “I nurse my drinks. Sometimes for an hour. Sometimes longer!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This product solves my problem and allows me to be myself and consume my alcohol at my own turtle pace while maintaining the frigidity of my beverage. I am very satisfied.”

Grab your favorite YETI insulated tumbler, mug, or insulator today to save big.

