Kate Hudson & Tan France-Loved Caraway Cookware Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Save Up to $90 on Bestselling Sets

When it comes to celeb recommendations, there are always a few stars we can count on to send us in the right direction. Kate Hudson and Tan France often keep affordability and high-quality products front-of-mind when it comes to the pieces they love, and that extends to their favorite kitchen essentials. On Amazon Prime Day, some of their favorite Caraway pieces are on sale for up to $90 off their original prices, and you won’t want to miss these deals.

From cookware sets to pots and pans, Caraway really is a cut above the competition when it comes to quality kitchen essentials. Thanks to the deals offered on today’s Prime Day, you can shop sleek appliances that are as stylish as they are efficient. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at some of our favorites below.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Image Courtesy of Caraway via Amazon.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set $355 on Amazon.com Buy now

This stunning Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set is here to fill all of your kitchen needs. This bundle comes complete with a frying pan, sauce pan, dutch oven, sauté pan, and three lids. At 20 percent off (or $90 off the original price), this set is a steal. Add a pop of color and efficiency to your kitchen with this cookware set — you won’t regret it.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan

Image Courtesy of Caraway via Amazon.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan $85 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you just need a few pieces to upgrade your kitchen cookware, don’t worry. Caraway’s Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan is a versatile piece that is as efficient as it is stylish, and did we mention it’s 11 percent off its initial price? Perfect for slide-off-the-pan eggs, sauteing veggies, flipping pancakes and more, this durable non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever, cleaning a total breeze, and adds a pop of color to any home.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot with Lid

Image Courtesy of Caraway via Amazon.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven $121 on Amazon.com Buy now

Another kitchen essential from Caraway we simply must mention is the Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven. Currently available for 10 percent off its original price, this dutch oven is perfect for pastas, roasts, stews, bread baking, and so much more. Elevate your kitchen game with this piece — cooking will never be the same.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

