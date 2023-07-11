Shoppers Are a ‘Big Fan’ of These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are up to 46% Off on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always want to be mindful of our waste output, and we’re sure you feel the exact same way! That’s why we’ve been searching for the best kitchen accessories to minimize our trash, and when it comes to food storage, you really can’t go wrong with a reusable bag. We tracked down the silicone reusable bags shoppers are raving about and they’re currently up to 46 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Stasher’s Reusable Silicone Storage Bags are about to become your new favorite go-to food storage essential. Whether you’re packing away leftovers, or prepping tomorrow’s lunch, these handy little silicone bags seriously come in handy. Stasher’s Reusable Silicone Bags are dishwasher-safe, safe in the microwave, oven (up to 425°F), and more. These bags make it easy to ditch single-use plastic and meet endless household needs. They also come in a variety of colors, including clear, blue, pink, and green. You won’t regret buying these bags.

Image Courtesy of Stasher via Amazon.

We could go on and on about how effective Stasher’s Reusable Silicone Storage Bags are. But what are shoppers saying about these kitchen essentials? Just read on to find out: “I am a big fan of Stasher bags, but this was is the best out of all the size/style options. The flat bottom makes it easier to fit bulkier items. I’m currently using these to store my breast pump parts in the fridge in between pumping sessions and they fit perfectly with extra room available,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This great quality bag keeps [its] shape and stands up on its own, so it’s easy to pack and pull stuff out of. The clear front panel makes it easy to see what’s inside at a glance. I love it so much that I bought several more in different colors and shapes,” another shopper wrote. “I love these bags! They are so versatile. I popped popcorn in them and that works well. I used them to take lunch and microwave at work. Great to use and durable,” a third shopper raved. These testimonials are really all we need to know how effective Stasher’s Reusable Silicone Storage Bags are. Add them to your cart on this Prime Day!

