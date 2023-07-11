Shoppers Say These Kitchen Towels Are ‘Great’ for Any of Your ‘Kitchen Needs’ & They’re up to 22% Off on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying, but your kitchen really isn’t complete without a sturdy set of towels. You don’t want just any towels to complete your space, though. Towels that are durable and stylish are honestly the way to go. Thankfully, Amazon features one brand of kitchen towels that are up to 22 percent off for Amazon Prime Day — and shoppers are simply obsessed with them.

You’re going to want to add a 12 pack of Zeppoli Kitchen Towels to your cart ASAP. These towels seriously go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to anything and everything your kitchen needs. Style? Check. Durability? Of course! Zeppoli Kitchen Towels are soft and plush enough to never scratch your fine silverware, dishware, pots, or pans.

And they’ll really stand up to any household job you may have. Sized like tea towels (15″ x 25″), they’re designed with Dobby weave which creates a lightweight, highly absorbent towel that also dries quickly. While the gray and white pack, featured below, starts at 22 percent off, you can explore other options in aqua, black, red, and more!

Clearly we have a lot to say about the Zeppoli Kitchen Towels. But what do satisfied shoppers think? Well, just read on to find out: “Great towels for any of your kitchen needs. The absorbance of the 100% cotton is really good,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review. “Just what I need for my kitchen. Instead of using so many paper towels. Very well made,” another shopper said.

“These are perfect for many kitchen tasks. They are lint free and absorbent. They are great for many jobs such as using with bread and vegetable prep. They are just what I needed and I use them often instead of paper towels,” a third shopper raved. Well, we’re convinced! Add Zeppoli Kitchen Towels to your cart this Prime Day.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

