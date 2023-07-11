If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived! Over the next two days, Prime members can take advantage of all kinds of incredible Prime Day deals sitewide. Whether you’re shopping for beauty, home, pets, snacks, TVs, gaming consoles, clothes, Amazon has discounts for everyone’s shopping wants and needs. For us, Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop for essentials that are guaranteed to get a lot of use. After all, you’re going to need paper towels at some point, right? Might as well stock up while the discounts are good. Speaking of discounts on products you’re sure to use, we found on a super easy-to-use teeth whitening gel that coffee drinks swear by.

Smileactives is currently offering up to 20% off their shopper-loved Teeth Whitening Gel, which you can shop on Amazon today. Unlike other teeth whitening products that take up an extra step in your routine, you just have to add the Smileactives gel on top of the toothpaste you already use. It’s as simple as that. According to the brand, the whitening gel will help you achieve “clinical-grade whiteness at home” and a brighter smile in as little as seven days. It was made for tackling coffee, tea or red wine stains, as well as general “everyday wear and tear.”

Let’s be honest, after a long day at work, the last thing you want to deal with is a complicated nightly routine. This whitening gel seems like just the no-fuss, low-effort product we could all use at the end of the day. Again, Prime Members can save up to 20% on Amazon right now.

Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel

Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel 3.8 oz. $72 Buy now

The Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. According to one recent reviewer, the gel works quite well. “It takes off the morning coffee stains and used twice daily, keeps my teeth clean and not yellow,” they wrote. “Not dazzling white, mind you, but my teeth certainly has improved with continued use.”

Another shopper said this product really stands above the rest. As they wrote in their review, “I’ve tried many teeth whitening products and this beats them all. The first time was a subtle but noticeable change. It works right with your regular tooth paste. No strange taste. A valued product.”

One reviewer loved it so much, they even said it had “magical whitening power.” They said, “I have tried a number of at-home teeth whiteners and this is by far the best. It’s really easy to use, since you can just add it alongside toothpaste (no need to sit with strips on your teeth, or laboriously paint each tooth with whitener). It’s flavorless, doesn’t leave any aftertaste, and hasn’t made my sensitive teeth hurt at all. And my teeth are noticeably whiter after a few weeks of using this daily. Highly recommend.”

A shopper who said they were skeptical about teeth whitening products ended up really liking the results they got. “I have used the Crest Whitestrips and similar products and feel they really did not work. I saw the ad on TV for SmileActives and thought I would try it. I went on Amazon and had it delivered FAST. Started using it and honestly saw my teeth change in a few days. Used my electric toothbrush, so maybe that helps and spent time on each tooth. I will not use anything else but this whitening product. I saw my teeth changing color from coffee drinking, etc. and hope others will give it a try!”

