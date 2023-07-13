Last Chance to Get The ‘Legendary’ Blemish Treatment That Jennifer Aniston Has Used for Nearly 30 Years for Only $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, and Bella Hadid have in common? They all have a love for a Mario Badescu blemish treatment that numerous shoppers swear works overnight. During Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s biggest sale of the year, Prime members can snag the cult-fave treatment for just $11! When a product has huge a huge A-list celeb following plus over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, a majority of which are a perfect five stars, you just know you’re getting the real deal. With a price that good, we highly suggest adding it to your Prime Day shopping cart today.

Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion is described as a “legendary, fast-acting on-the-spot solution” made up of highly effective ingredients that help dry up surface blemishes overnight. It was made for all skin types and can be used on the face, neck or back. All you have to do is get a cotton swab, dab the product directly on the blemish you’re looking to get rid of, and let it work its magic while you sleep. It’s as easy as that. It’s no wonder why celebs and shoppers love it so much.

In an interview with Elle, Aniston called the treatment her secret for getting rid of the occasional pimple. She said, “Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years. I had a facial there in like 1995 and I’ve been using it ever since.” Aniston is also a fan of the brand’s Seaweed Night Cream, which shoppers say it very similar to La Mer’s $200 moisturizer. And yes, it’s also on sale for Prime Day.

Mario Badescu rarely ever puts their products on sale, especially on Amazon. So, $11 for their Drying Lotion during Prime Day is truly a can’t-miss deal. Check it out below.

Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion isn’t only beloved by celebrities, Amazon shoppers seem to love how effective it is as well. In fact, the product has over 23,500 five-star reviews. One shopper who uses it every other night said they saw improvement in their skin, it’s like a “magic potion.”

While another said it’ll make you look like you “smeared Pepto on your face,” the benefits are worth it. They wrote, “It doesn’t sting, but you can feel it. Your skin will be smooth, unblemished, and not red and inflamed.”

One reviewer couldn’t believe how soon they were able to see results. “I have no idea what Mario put in this product but I’ve never had a skin care product work so quickly and efficiently,” they wrote. “Any time I have a breakout, I dab a bit of this on and wake up with the pimple completely gone. It does have a ‘dry out’ effect, so highly recommend using a good moisturizer in the morning. But if you have a stubborn pimple you HAVE to try this out. I am not kidding when I say it’s literally magic. I have repurchased this product three times! I imagine myself using this for the rest of my life.”

Once again, Mario Badescu rarely ever goes on sale throughout the year so Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up. If you don’t have a Prime Membership, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of this deal and all the amazing discounts during Amazon’s biggest sale of the year.

