You’ve waited patiently for an entire year and now we’re happy to say that Amazon Prime Day is finally back for 2023. Whether you’re looking to stock up on household essentials like paper towels, trash bags or laundry soap, or score some Black Friday-worthy deals on TVs, tablets, and gaming consoles, Amazon Prime Day has everything you need at a discount. Looking to score some cheap deals on must-have beauty? You’re in luck! Let’s just say, Hollywood’s favorite moisturizing lip product is on rare sale for Prime Day 2023 and you’ll want to stock up ASAP.

K-beauty brand, Laneige, put several of their best-selling skincare products on sale for 30% off. That includes the popular Lip Sleeping Mask, which celebs like Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldaña, Kelly Ripa, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney, Nina Dobrev and Kendall Jenner have all talked about loving in interviews and makeup tutorials. Regularly going for $24, you can snag one for just under $17. If you’re someone who wants a lip balm that you can use when you’re on the go, you may want to consider snapping up the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm that’s on sale for around $12. Both deals are add-to-cart-worthy in our opinion!

Keep in mind, Amazon Prime Day deals are for Prime Members only. If you don’t have a membership just yet, don’t worry. New customers can a free trial by signing up here. Once you have that, be sure to take advantage of the incredibly good deals on Laneige’s best-selling lip products below.

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask may get all the hype, but don’t sleep on their Lip Glowy Balm! Not only is it just as moisturizing as the lip mask, it comes in a tube making it much easier to apply throughout the day. According to shoppers who’ve tried nearly every brand out there from Burt’s Bees and Aquaphor to Vaseline and Sun Bum, Laneige is the “holy grail.” They wrote, “Laneige’s lip mask was SO good that I got the lip balm so I can take it with me everywhere. I can’t believe how good it is! Even when I went to Hawaii where the air is more humid than where I currently live, my lips remained moisturized without needing multiple applications. Best thing ever!” Like the lip mask, the Lip Glowy Balm comes in several shades to choose from.

Naturally, we can’t talk about Laneige lip products without highlighting the cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask. It’s described as a leave-on lip mask made to deliver “intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.” According to numerous shoppers, including those with “extremely chapped lips,” you’re sure to wake up to softer and smoother lips. As someone who’s gone through a few of these, it truly is a product that lives up to the hype. Right now, you can get it on sale for less than $20!

Again, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening today and tomorrow. Be sure to shop these rare deals on Laneige’s popular lip products before prices go back up.

