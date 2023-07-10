Macy’s Is Having a Black Friday in July Sale & Everything From Rachael Ray Cookware Sets to Bedding Is Discounted

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard of Christmas in July…so why shouldn’t we have Black Friday in July, too? Macy’s just dropped a ton of new sale prices on their cookware, bedding, towels, luggage and more, so you can get your holiday shopping done early — or just treat yourself to a few high-quality items you’ve been saving for!

The Black Friday specials include everything from Tommy Hilfiger cotton bath towels to an upholstered queen bed (yes, really!). You could redecorate your entire house with this sale, or just splurge on a few must-have items that will make cooking, sleeping, and living more enjoyable. Consider this your warning to finally throw out that mismatched silverware and get a nice set, or try your hand at cooking from Rachael Ray’s gorgeous cookware line.

When the packages come in, it’ll be even better than Christmas morning — because you picked out everything yourself!

Shop a few of our favorite Macy’s Black Friday specials below.

NINJA Foodi DZ401 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer

Macy’s

Making dinner is a breeze with this two-basket air fryer. You can fry chicken on one side and veggies on the other, for a simple meal, every time.

NINJA Foodi DZ401 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer $179.95 Buy now

J.A. Henckles Zwilling Stainless Steel 45-Pc. Flatware Set

Macy’s

Upgrade your family's flatware situation with this beautiful 45-piece set from J.A. Henckles. It comes with five pieces (including knife, fork, spoon, salad fork, and teaspoon) for a family of eight.

J.A. Henckles Zwilling Stainless Steel 45-Pc. Flatware Set $76.99 Buy now

Rachael Ray Aluminum Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set

Macy’s

At more than 70% off, you can’t afford not to buy Rachael Ray’s 13-piece cookware set. It comes in a variety of colors (like purple shimmer!), with everything you need to make a five-star meal at home.

