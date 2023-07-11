Shoppers in their 50s Call This Khloé Kardashian-Loved $17 Moisturizer the ‘Bomb’ for Reducing Crepey Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We just found your future holy grail: a Khloé Kardashian-approved body lotion that’s on sale for Prime Day!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Medix 5.5 Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E Cream Body Lotion $16.99, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Medix 5.5 Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E Cream Body Lotion is a fast-acting and plumping lotion that works wonders to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin. Both fast-acting and perfect for any skin type, this cream is as powerful as it gets. Shoppers have talked about how it quickly reduced the appearance of crepey skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, dry skin, and more.

Now, how can it do so much? It contained a bunch of sought-after ingredients like hyaluronic acid to restore your skin’s moisture barrier, cica extract for softening the look of scars, argan oil for hydration, shea butter, and vitamin E.

Per the brand, you apply this moisturizer by gently massaging it into the skin once a day.

Related story This 'Powerhouse' Desk Fan With 12K 5-Star Reviews Is a 'Tiny Tornado of Coolness' & It's Only $6 for Prime Day

Now, along with Kardashian loving this cream, shoppers can’t get enough! One shopper told all future shoppers, “order this now,” and added, “This is the BOMB! I started showing crepe skin this winter. I just turned 58. I ordered this and with the first use saw sigs of decrease. It will be on my bathroom shelf from now on! Good bye all other body lotions!”

Another shopper added how they love it for “Improving wrinkles. I like the smell & how much nicer my skin looks.”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

