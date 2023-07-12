If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, athleisure lovers! If you’re obsessed with Lululemon, then you may want to get ready for amazing news. No doubt, it’s rare to see the brand’s best-sellers go on major sale. But what if we told you can get the same exact look for less? We’ve found flattering leggings that look identical to Lululemon’s Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant. Best of all, they’re a fraction of the price right now at Amazon.

The AFITNE Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants are only $24, making them $94 less than Lululemon’s version. And if you want the full discount at checkout, make sure to click on the coupon code! You’ll want to act fast, though, because they’re only this price today for Amazon Prime Day. However, this and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Like Lululemon’s Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant, this alternative pair is meant for low-impact activities like yoga or even lounging. That’s why, they make the perfect staple for everyday activities. And if you’re someone who loves comfort, we guarantee you won’t be disappointed with these buttery soft leggings. Matter of fact, reviewers say that these under $25 leggings are “even more comfy” than Lululemon’s pair.

One reviewer said, “I absolutely love these pants. They’re so comfortable. More comfortable than my $100 name-brand tummy control leggings […] The comfort of these leggings seriously can’t be beaten. I work 12-hour-plus shifts in them and still don’t want to take them off.”

AFITNE Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants

AFITNE Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants $24 (was $50) Buy now

And they’re not wrong. These bootcut pants are designed with a moisture-wicking fabric that offers breathability and lightweight comfort. What’s more, these high-waisted leggings won’t slide down or dig into your skin. They also feature two waistband pockets that are ideal for keys, cards, and a phone. No doubt, the AFITNE Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants are worth every penny.

“These yoga pants are literally the best. They’re super comfy and look so good on! Feel as good as Lululemon but wayyy cheaper,” said a reviewer.

Related story Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand Is up to 37% Off on Amazon Prime Day & You Won’t Want To Miss These Deals

Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Courtesy of Lululemon.

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant $118 Buy now

So, make some room in your wardrobe for quality leggings that are also budget-friendly. For just $24 today only, don’t miss out on AFITNE Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants that are just as good as Lululemon’s $118 version. While you’re at it, check out all of its classic shades like navy to olive that are marked down too.

Before you go, check out the slideshow below