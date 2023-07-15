Shoppers Say This Kim Kardashian-Loved Collagen-Infused Mascara Is the ‘Best’ for Volumizing Blonde Lashes & It’s $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No, this is real: we just found another mascara Kim Kardashian adores!

In a now-archived post from Kim’s blog, she detailed her entire beauty routine, and within the pricey products, fans instantly swarmed around the mascara she showed off: L’Oréal Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara.

And it’s quite affordable at $9!

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Mascara $8.98 on Amazon .com Buy now

The L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Mascara is a long-lasting, buildable mascara that has become an instant favorite for so many shoppers. Because it’s infused with collagen, it was made to thicken lashed with “12X more impact without clumping,” per the brand. Along with that, the brush makes it so it can volumize and plump your lashes easily.

Now, Kim isn’t the only major fan of this mascara. In fact, one shopper said it’s “The best mascara ever! and cheap!” They added, “I have blonde eyelashes and this mascara is the best I have tried, it will cover the hair perfectly and will give to your eyes the volume that you are looking for!”

Another shopper added, “My eyes are sensitive and this formula does not make my eyes water… And all around terrific mascara. The formula is perfect for me.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

