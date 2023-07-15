Shoppers ‘De-Stink’ Their Armpits With Zendaya’s Favorite Deodorant Wipes & They’re $9 for a 30-Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re ready to indulge ourselves with all the celebrity-approved picks (including some of Zendaya’s go-tos)!

A few years back, Zendaya revealed her nine go-to products that she not only always keeps on hand, but uses on a regular basis. Per POPSUGAR, she raved about this cult-favorite brand’s deodorant wipes, saying, “These are amazing! They are so convenient and easy to travel with.”

And they’re only $9!

Pacifica Beauty, Coconut Milk & Essential Oils Underarm Deodorant Wipes, 30 Count $8.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

The Pacifica Beauty Coconut Milk & Essential Oils Underarm Deodorant Wipes are an aluminum-free, cruelty-free tool to neutralize underarm odors instantly. Made with soothing essential oils and coconut milk for moisture and an added light scent, these wipes are thousands of shoppers’ go-to for smelling fresh 24/7.

Both perfect for traveling at the airport or a busy night out, these wipes are also beloved for being gentle on sensitive skin. And per the brand, they’re incredibly easy to use — all you have to do is wipe them under your arms, and anywhere with excess sweat.

Along with Zendaya, over 5,000 shoppers on Amazon have raved about the wipes. One shopper said it “Works to de-stink your armpits,” adding, “I was a Soldier out on a field exercise and could not shower. These wipes were the only wipes I found that effectively killed underarm stink. Well worth it.”

Another shopper added that it’s “a must-have for the gym bag!” They said, “I throw it in my gym bag for a refresher, but also to wipe away those annoying fuzz leftovers from sweatshirts, etc.”

