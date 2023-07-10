Target Is Having Its Biggest Pet Sale of the Season & Toys, Supplies, Treats & More Are Up to 50% Off

Now through July 15, it’s Circle Week at Target — and that means it’s the biggest sale of the season with great deals, benefits, and more on every category of items. That includes savings on 1,801 pet supplies, from toys and treats to leashes and food and anything your cat or dog could ever need. As devoted pet parents, we know that spoiling our furry friends is a top priority. That’s why we’re constantly on the hunt for products that will bring joy to our cats and dogs and help us providing them with the best care. This week’s Target Circle offers for pets has tons of deals that you just can’t miss!

Begin saving and redeeming top Target Circle Week deals by becoming a Target Circle member for free. Target Circle is a loyalty program where you can earn 1% in Target Circle earnings rewards every time you make an eligible purchase at Target, in-store or online, with any form of payment; or you can save 5% instantly with RedCard payment. You’ll also get access to deals and offers just for you and a birthday gift on your big day. Plus, every time you shop with Target Circle you earn a vote to help direct where Target gives in your community.

We selected three pet supplies to get your shopping spree started. Check out these functional and fun dog and cat items below, all 20% through Target Circle, and then look for those special pet accessories that will make your fur-loving family even happier.

Collapsible Dog Bowl – Boots & Barkley

Boots & Barkley.

Easily keep your lovable pooch fed and hydrated when you’re on the go with this collapsible dog bowl from Boots & Barkley. This portable dog food dish has a unique, tiered-silicone design that collapses flat when not in use. A carabiner is attached to the side so you can always keep it close at hand, and the silicone design is easy to wash by hand when it needs a good cleaning. Whether you clip it to your belt or backpack when you’re on the go, this collapsible silicone dog bowl makes it easy to keep your furry friend happy on any of your adventures.

Collapsible Dog Bowl – Boots & Barkley $6.40 Buy now

Tunnel Cat Scratcher – Boots & Barkley

Boots & Barkley.

Provide your feline friend a safe place to scratch and help protect your furniture from scratch marks with the Tunnel Cat Scratcher from Boots & Barkley. Made from cardboard and featuring a corrugated design for durability and lasting use, this cat scratcher features a corrugated scratching surface to provide them a convenient spot that’s fun and safe to scratch. Designed in the shape of a tunnel, this corrugated cat scratcher adds fun to their playtime and also doubles as a quick spot for them to take a relaxing nap.

Tunnel Cat Scratcher – Boots & Barkley $15.99 with coupon Buy now

Sheba Perfect Portions Cuts Adult Wet Cat Food – 2.6oz/18ct Variety Pack

Sheba.

Sheba Perfect Portions Multipack Cuts in Gravy Roasted Chicken, Gourmet Salmon, and Signature Tuna Entrée Wet Cat Food is made with real chicken, salmon, and tuna in gravy, plus essential vitamins and minerals. Perfectly portioned for no messy leftovers, a fresh meal now, and another for later, Sheba Perfect Portions Wet Cat Food provides two great-tasting meals. Best of all, Sheba Cat Food is formulated without gluten, soy, corn or wheat, so you know your cat is enjoying only high-quality, grain-free ingredients at every meal.