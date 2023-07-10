Amazon Shoppers Say These New Storage Bags Are ‘Much Better Quality’ Than IKEA’s Famous Blue Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many reasons to love a trip to Ikea: affordable and cute furniture, Swedish meatballs, lounging in the room vignettes like you live there, buying home accessories you don’t really need but you desperately want the minute you see them, the list is endless. Plus, let’s not forget carting all your marketplace finds home in that giant blue bag that becomes your go-to tote for lugging and storing everything from the kids’ sports equipment on game day to corralling guest bedding into one easy bundle for when family comes to visit. Those Ikea blue bags are so versatile! Yet, there is a new storage bag that Amazon shoppers say is even better — and it’s the number 1 new release in Space Saver Bags.

Sporting a similar shade of blue, the EpicTotes storage and moving bags have an extra-large capacity of 88 liters and measure 28.74 x 13.78 x 13.58 inches, making them perfect for items ranging from clothes, quilts, and pillows to shoes, toys, and Christmas decorations. Just slip a note to label what’s inside in the transparent tag pocket in the upper right corner of the bag, and the contents will be easy to find later. These totes are great for storing, transporting, and organizing various items, whether you’re traveling, moving, camping, or just getting your home organized. Plus, the Ikea lookalike bags are collapsible and can be folded for saving space when not in use.

EpicTotes storage bags are made of waterproof PP material, which is easy to clean — simply wipe off with damp towel — which is perfect for the sometimes icky things we need to transport (muddy soccer cleats, ugh). They are strong enough to protect the items packed inside, even in case of rain or snow when moving or camping. The zipper top allows the moving box to be opened completely, making it easy to load and store objects. Heavy-duty zippers and strong handles ensure the load-bearing capacity and longevity.

“The 6-Pack of blue moving bags are awesome and very convenient,” wrote Ashlee in her five star review on Amazon. “They fold up easily and compact for easy storage. The quality is heavy duty and the zipper is an added bonus. I ordered the small ones which measure about the size of IKEA reuseable bags, but much better quality.”

Right now a 6-pack of the 88L EpicTotes bags are more than 30% off, making them a steal at less than $3 each. Stock up now and be ready to store and transport anything you need. Now if only they came with Swedish meatballs …