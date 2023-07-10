Need an Amazon Prime Membership Before Prime Day? Here’s How to Get One for Just $2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As you’ve likely heard or seen everywhere online, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here. From July 11-12, Amazon will treat shoppers to all kinds of insane deals sitewide. Whether you’re looking for easy-to-install products to better organize your home, an iced coffee maker to make those upcoming hot summer days a little more bearable, or audiobooks to listen to on your next beach day, Prime Day has everything you need and more, at prices that’ll keep you and your wallet happy. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity to to stock up on everyday products you’re sure to need in the near future like batteries, phone chargers, diapers, vitamins, and so on. It truly is a shopping event you don’t want to miss out on.

Like always, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. But if you’ve never had an Amazon Prime membership or you had one at some point and canceled, you’re in luck. Amazon has two major promos right now that will get you a membership so you can shop Prime Day deals on home, beauty, fashion, pets, entertainment, and more. If you sign up early, you have a chance to snag Amazon’s seriously good “invite-only” Prime Day deals, which include a 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for just under $100.

Ready to sign up?

Amazon Prime Membership $2 Buy now

If you’re completely new to Amazon Prime, you can get a free 30-day trial where you can shop Prime Day, get access to the numerous shows and movies available for streaming, and get free shipping on a good majority of your purchases. After the 30 days are up, you can choose to keep your plan, which is $14.99 a month plus tax. You can also decide to cancel anytime.

Now, if you’ve already had an Amazon Prime membership, you can still take advantage of all the Prime Day deals without having to fork over $15 to reactivate your account. In fact, Amazon is currently offering a one-week membership for just $2! That means, you can just use the membership to shop all the Prime Day deals you want and then cancel at the end of the week.

Want to know what sort of deals you’ll be able to shop this Prime Day? Check out some of these beauty deals under $20, this 99-cent deal on Starz, and these huge discounts on a Fire TV and more that are invite-only. Be sure to check out all the other info you need on Prime Day here.

Related story This Mega Summer Sale Saves You 50% on Emily Ratajkowski-Approved COSRX & Other K-Beauty Favorites — Prices Start at Just $1

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: