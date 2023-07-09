This Brittany Mahomes-Loved Brand Has ‘Literally the Best Moisturizer Ever’ & Over 95% Of Users Agreed Their Skin Looked Brighter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill! We found an affordable body cream that’s not only from a brand beloved by Brittany Mahomes, but is on major, rare sale. For a very limited time, you can get this beloved TULA cream for 20 percent off with the code ShopDirect20 (along with everyone else sitewide)! But you better act quickly, because these are selling like hotcakes!

The TULA Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer is a nourishing cream that shoppers adore for leaving their skin glowing and supple. Not only does this cream have ingredients like yuzu and vitamin C to tone the skin, but it also contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides for optimal hydration.

TULA Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer $24.32, originally $30.40 Buy now

Along with leaving skin buttery soft, the users and results speak for themselves! Per the brand, 100 percent of users agreed their skin felt buttery soft, and over 92 percent said their skin looked more even and less dull.

Also per the brand, applying this is super easy! All you have to do is lather the glow-inducing moisturizer all over your body both day and night for the best results!

Along with Mahomes, A-listers like Mandy Moore, Christina Milian, Jenna Dewan, and Whitney Port have raved about the cult-favorite brand!

And along with these stars, shoppers can’t get enough! One shopper said, “This is literally the best body moisturizer EVER! My skin is so soft and actually glowing!” And another shopper quickly added that this moisturizer is “the best body cream I have ever used. This makes my skin glow and my chest area looks flawless now. This is a must!”

