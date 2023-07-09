Margot Robbie’s Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is The Same Moisturizer Jennifer Aniston Used on the Set of The Morning Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we love it when something is celebrity approved, and we’re borderline obsessed when something is approved by the Barbie girl herself Margot Robbie! In a previous roundup from Vogue, Robbie’s makeup artists revealed that they adore using this luxurious cream for getting the Suicide Squad star’s iconic red carpet glow and flawless complexion.

And according to a now-archived Instagram Story per Yahoo, Aniston’s revealed her entire regimen for getting camera-ready for The Morning Show — and it included the same cream Robbie reportedly adores!

And if you’re dying to know what it is, we’ll tell you: it’s the multi-award-winning Augustinus Bader Rich Cream.

The Augustinus Bader Rich Cream is a deeply hydrating and conditioning moisturizer that shoppers adore for reducing the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Both restorative and plumping, this cream has had some seriously jaw-dropping results. Per the brand, over 95 percent of users say that the appearance of “fine lines/wrinkles is dramatically improved,” along with noticing their skin transformed and felt more supple.

Now how do you apply this transformative cream? Per the brand, you apply this cream on your face, neck, and décolleté both day and night to see the best results!

Along with Robbie and Aniston, stars like Salma Hayek, January Jones, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Sandra Oh, Dakota Johnson, Meghan Markle, Kris Jenner, and Minnie Driver have raved about the brand!

Not only do A-listers adore it, but so do shoppers! One shopper raved about the cream, saying it’s “simply the best, hands down!” They added, “I am shocked that the rich cream is far superior than the La Mer cream which I have been using for over 30 years. Bravo!!”

Another shopper added, “Love this cream and it loves my 63 years young skin – Nothing else smooths and hydrates like this stuff. Smells lovely, feels lovely. Wish it weren’t so expensive? If you’re on the fence try it, can’t imagine this stuff would disappoint anyone w/ dry, aging skin.”

