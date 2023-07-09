The Bear Shouted Out This $6 Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Completely Removed Stains’ From Kitchen Appliances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re relaxing and watching your favorite show, some product placements might just go over your head. Others, however, might stay with you. The second season of FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is back, and the show gave a shout-out to one cleaning product that’s designed to fight tough stains, and it’s currently $6 on Amazon.

In the season two premiere, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is chatting with Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) about how they’re going to clean up the cookware that’s gone all rusty. “All these pots are toast, mama,” Tina says. That’s when Sydney drops some real knowledge (and a little product placement). “Maybe we can Bar Keeper some of them,” Sydney says. Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser is the cleanser that doesn’t fail. As a bleach-free product, Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser is an ideal stainless steel cleaner and can easily remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from most surfaces. Later on in the episode, Tina comes back to Sydney to say, “I got a bunch of those stains out, that Bar Keepers works! Science, baby.”

Image Courtesy of Bar Keepers Friend via Amazon.

Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser $6.79 on Amazon.com

If this cleaner is good enough for The Bear to feature on the show, then it has to be due to its overwhelming effectiveness. So what do shoppers have to say about Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser? Read on to find out: “It worked like a breeze. I had to apply twice and scrub, but all brown stains were removed,” one shopper, who emphasized this cleanser “completely removed brown stains, said in their five-star review.

“Phenomenal household cleaning item, I use it every few weeks to clean the bottom of my pots and pans in the kitchen. Don’t need much and the can will last a while,” another shopper said. “This is the best stainless steel cleaning product there is,” a third shopper wrote. Well, you can count us convinced. Take it from The Bear and these glowing reviews — add Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser to your kitchen cleaning essentials today!

