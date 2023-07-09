Halle Berry Swears by This $12 Warming Foot Scrub to Leave Her Feet Silky Smooth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes down to it, Halle Berry has to be one of our favorite celebs who rarely leads us astray with her beauty and skincare recommendations. Truly, the Oscar-winning actress always shares the most high-quality and affordable products out there, and we went back in time to find one of her favorite exfoliants she uses on her feet. Berry is a huge fan of one foot scrub to keep the skin on her feet feeling soft and smooth — and it’s currently $12 on Amazon.

Heel to Toe Warming Foot Scrub will make your feet feel good as new. According to Allure, Berry took to her Instagram Stories back in January 2020 and highlighted some of her favorite beauty and skincare products, including this exfoliating foot scrub. There’s a good reason (or two, or three) Berry is such a fan of this product.

Image Courtesy of Heel to Toe via Amazon.

Heel to Toe Warming Foot Scrub $12.54 on Amazon.com Buy now

Heel to Toe Warming Foot Scrub features natural walnut shell and pumice to exfoliate the delicate skin around the feet. This scrub includes a water-activated warming sensation and will leave your feet feeling smooth and polished. It’s no wonder Berry keeps this product in her beauty routine.

When it comes down to it, you’re up on your feet all day. Whether it’s a busy week running errands, standing at work, or hitting the pavement, you deserve a scrub that will keep your feet feeling soft and smooth. Add Heel to Toe Warming Foot Scrub to your cart today, and see the results for yourself.

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products: