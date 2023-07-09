Shoppers Say This $5 Gloss That Gabrielle Union Is ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Saved’ Their ‘Extremely Dry’ Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
At its best, a quality lip gloss does so much more than just give your lips a tint of shine. In fact, when you have a first-rate lip balm, you can feel a real difference in how healthy your lips really are. But among all the options out there, one lip gloss is a total favorite of actress Gabrielle Union, and it’s currently available for just $5 on Amazon.
Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss takes your lip care to the next level. According to Cosmopolitan, Union is “obsessed” with this gloss — and for good reason. This lip moisturizer gloss provides instant relief on contact and protects dry, chapped lips with a soothing and cooling hydrogel formula that helps lock in moisture. Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss features a soothing tinted lip shine, is long lasting, and easy to use while providing a beautiful high-gloss sheen. It also comes in several shades to add a lightly colorful glow to your pout. Honestly, what more could you want from a gloss?
Like Union, we’re also obsessed with Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss. But what do shoppers have to say about this beauty essential? Well, just read on to find out: “I knew I wanted a lip gloss but I also needed to help my extremely dry lips, which is how I came across this,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, adding, “Since buying this lip gloss I realized my lips are smoother than they have every been and I don’t need to do a ridiculous sugar scrub to get these results. It’s amazing.”
Another shopper raved, “I swear by this stuff. I really hope they make it forever because it has saved me from blotchy and itchy lips.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love the consistency of this lip gloss. My lips feel hydrated and soft when I apply this. Pleasant scent and a little hint of sweetness. Will buy again, definitely recommend!” Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss is about to become your new favorite, go-to gloss. Add it to your cart today!
