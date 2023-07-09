Shoppers Say This $5 Gloss That Gabrielle Union Is ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Saved’ Their ‘Extremely Dry’ Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At its best, a quality lip gloss does so much more than just give your lips a tint of shine. In fact, when you have a first-rate lip balm, you can feel a real difference in how healthy your lips really are. But among all the options out there, one lip gloss is a total favorite of actress Gabrielle Union, and it’s currently available for just $5 on Amazon.

Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss takes your lip care to the next level. According to Cosmopolitan, Union is “obsessed” with this gloss — and for good reason. This lip moisturizer gloss provides instant relief on contact and protects dry, chapped lips with a soothing and cooling hydrogel formula that helps lock in moisture. Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss features a soothing tinted lip shine, is long lasting, and easy to use while providing a beautiful high-gloss sheen. It also comes in several shades to add a lightly colorful glow to your pout. Honestly, what more could you want from a gloss?

Image Courtesy of Neutrogena via Amazon.

Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Gloss $5.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

Like Union, we’re also obsessed with Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss. But what do shoppers have to say about this beauty essential? Well, just read on to find out: “I knew I wanted a lip gloss but I also needed to help my extremely dry lips, which is how I came across this,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, adding, “Since buying this lip gloss I realized my lips are smoother than they have every been and I don’t need to do a ridiculous sugar scrub to get these results. It’s amazing.”

Another shopper raved, “I swear by this stuff. I really hope they make it forever because it has saved me from blotchy and itchy lips.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love the consistency of this lip gloss. My lips feel hydrated and soft when I apply this. Pleasant scent and a little hint of sweetness. Will buy again, definitely recommend!” Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Lip Gloss is about to become your new favorite, go-to gloss. Add it to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Hilary Duff Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Non-Flaking Mascara That Gives You 'Extreme Volume & Length' & It’s Only $15 Today at Ulta